Independent Grammy Award-winning artist Chance The Rapper has announced The Coloring Book 10 Tour, a North American run celebrating the tenth anniversary of his groundbreaking mixtape, Coloring Book.

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 11, in Cleveland, Ohio, at House of Blues. The anniversary trek will make stops across North America in cities like Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, and Seattle before wrapping up Sunday, Oct. 11, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Citizens Live at The Wylie.

Released in May 2016, Coloring Book was a historic milestone, making Chance the first independent artist to win a Grammy. The acclaimed gospel-rap masterpiece featured collaborations with Kanye West, Justin Bieber, and Lil Wayne.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 21, at 10 a.m. local time via ChanceStuff.com. An artist presale begins Tuesday, May 19, at 10 a.m. local time, requiring registration by Sunday, May 17. Fans can also purchase various VIP packages at vipnation.com that offer premium tickets, a meet-and-greet, and individual photos with Chance the Rapper.