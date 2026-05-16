Conan O’Brien will return to host the Oscars for a third consecutive year. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the Emmy Award-winning comedian will lead the 99th annual ceremony, scheduled to air live on ABC and Hulu on Sunday, March 14, 2027.

Returning alongside O’Brien are executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, who are back for their fourth consecutive year. Producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney also return for their third stint, with Sweeney taking on writing duties again.

“Conan has created remarkable energy around the Oscars,” said Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group. “His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood’s biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year. We’re proud to welcome him back and look forward to what he and the producing team deliver next.”

“Getting to reunite with Conan O’Brien for a third year at the Oscars is really special. He brings that signature humor everyone loves, along with a real warmth and generosity that carry through the entire show,” said Kapoor and Mullan. “He’s a true creative partner, someone we trust completely, and someone who makes the whole process genuinely fun, both behind the scenes and on stage. We’re incredibly grateful to keep building this together and can’t wait to share what’s next.”

O’Brien, a veteran of late-night television and former writer for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons, currently hosts the popular podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend and the travel series Conan O’Brien Must Go. His previous work on the Oscars has already earned him an Emmy nomination.