Fanatics and WWE have announced that Fanatics Fest NYC will host the official SummerSlam Kickoff on Sunday, July 19 at the Javits Center in New York. The special event serves as a major preview just ahead of WWE SummerSlam, which takes place on Aug. 1 and 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

Hosted by legendary commentator Michael Cole, the SummerSlam Kickoff will feature an array of WWE Superstars facing off one final time. The event promises high-energy moments, heated rivalries, and intense exchanges in front of a raucous New York City crowd.

The addition builds on Fanatics Fest’s massive WWE presence. Top talent, including Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio, and the Undertaker, are already slated to appear for fan experiences. Tickets are now available at FanaticsFest.com, with photo and autograph experiences coming soon.