Kodak Black is dealing with another legal setback in Florida after authorities arrested the rapper Thursday in his hometown of Pompano Beach. Prosecutors allege he fled or attempted to elude law enforcement and resisted an officer without violence, adding a new case to an already crowded legal calendar.

The arrest comes just over a week after Kodak, born Bill Kapri, appeared in court over a separate felony MDMA trafficking case tied to an incident in Orlando from November 2025. Investigators previously said officers discovered a pink bag containing ecstasy pills, approximately $37,000 in cash, and paperwork allegedly connected to the rapper during a vehicle search.

At a May 7 arraignment tied to that case, Kodak pleaded not guilty and later secured release on a $75,000 bond, according to NBC Miami. His attorneys are now juggling multiple active matters in different Florida jurisdictions as prosecutors prepare for upcoming hearings.

The mounting legal scrutiny has also drawn attention because of a separate criminal case involving Jammiah Catera Broomfield, the mother of Kodak’s child. Broomfield, 28, was arrested April 16 in Fort Lauderdale on methamphetamine trafficking charges after police said she was driving a vehicle detectives had previously attempted to stop.

According to the arrest report, officers claimed Broomfield drove erratically before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot near Dillard High School. She was later taken into custody and now faces several charges, including meth trafficking, probation violation, driving with a suspended license, and resisting an officer without violence. Authorities also noted she was already out on bond in a grand theft case at the time of her arrest.

The similarities between the two cases have fueled public attention, with both Kodak and Broomfield accused of drug-related offenses as well as attempting to evade law enforcement during separate encounters.

While the matters are not connected legally, both cases continue moving independently through the Florida court system. Broomfield remains behind bars under a Palm Beach County hold, while Kodak is expected back in court later this month, where prosecutors are anticipated to introduce additional evidence connected to the fleeing and eluding allegations.