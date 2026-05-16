Michael Jackson has officially recaptured the throne on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. His landmark 1982 masterpiece, Thriller, returned to the No. 1 spot on the list dated May 16, 2026. This marks the album’s 38th total week at the summit and its first time leading the chart since 1984.

The historic resurgence follows massive streaming returns sparked by the Michael biopic. According to Luminate, Thriller earned 62,000 equivalent album units during the tracking week of May 1 to May 7, a 36 percent increase from the previous week. Streaming activity fueled the comeback, contributing 48,000 units from over 50 million on-demand streams.

Jackson’s dominance is twofold this week. His 2003 hits collection, Number Ones, surged to No. 2, making him the first artist to hold the top two spots simultaneously since Future and Metro Boomin in 2024. Excluding rap acts, this is the first time an artist has achieved this feat since The Temptations in 1969.

The “King of Pop” also flooded the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, placing 13 titles in the top 25. Classics like “Billie Jean” climbed to No. 3, while “Human Nature,” “Beat It,” and “Don’t Stop ‘til You Get Enough” all secured top 10 positions. Notably, the 2014 track “Chicago” re-entered at No. 23, aided by social media trends. While SZA’s SOS holds the overall record for most weeks at No. 1, Jackson extends his record for the most weeks at the top among male artists, proving the enduring legacy of the world’s best-selling album.