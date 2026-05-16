Nick Cannon is bringing his unconventional family life to Netflix in an upcoming untitled docuseries. Announced during the streamer’s Upfronts presentation, the series promises an intimate look at the chaos, drama, and heartfelt moments of raising twelve children with six different mothers.

Slated for a winter 2026 release, the show will follow Cannon as he balances a high-profile entertainment career with the realities of modern parenting. From million-dollar business meetings to midnight diaper runs, the project aims to reveal a more vulnerable side of the superstar. Produced by Velvet Hammer Media, the docuseries will highlight Cannon’s genuine dedication to being a present father within his uniquely blended and headline-making family.