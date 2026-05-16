On this day in 1989, Brooklyn native Special Ed made his mark on the rap world with the release of his debut album Youngest In Charge via Profile Records. Just 17 years old at the time, Ed proved that age was nothing but a number, delivering a project that stood tall alongside heavyweight releases of the year like Boogie Down Productions’ Ghetto Music: The Blueprint of Hip Hop and Big Daddy Kane’s It’s A Big Daddy Thing.

The album was anchored by the production of the legendary Howie Tee, who not only crafted the signature sound but also lent a hand with songwriting. More than just a coming-of-age record, Youngest In Charge served as a bold introduction, powered by one of hip hop’s most iconic singles, “I Got It Made.” The track’s unmistakable bassline remains etched in rap history, frequently cited among the greatest beats ever produced.

Another standout, “Think About It,” delivered with punch and precision, helped boost the album’s commercial appeal and cemented Ed’s reputation as one of the most promising young voices in hip hop. The success of Youngest In Charge laid the groundwork for Special Ed’s anticipated follow-up, Legal, which arrived two years later.

Much respect to Special Ed, Howie Tee(RIP), DJ Akshun, and everyone who played a part in creating a cornerstone of Golden Era hip hop. Youngest In Charge wasn’t just a title. It was a statement.