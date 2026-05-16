Donald Trump closed out a closely watched two-day diplomatic trip to China on May 15, becoming the first sitting American president to visit Beijing in nearly ten years. Though the summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping featured elaborate ceremonies and symbolic gestures of goodwill, the meetings ended without major breakthroughs on several escalating international disputes.

The visit opened with a formal welcome outside the Great Hall of the People, where Xi greeted Trump with a 21-gun salute, military honor guards, and rows of children waving Chinese and American flags. The leaders later toured Beijing landmarks, including the Temple of Heaven, before attending a lavish state dinner highlighted by traditional Beijing roast duck.

One of the most notable moments came when Xi hosted Trump inside Zhongnanhai, the heavily guarded leadership compound rarely opened to foreign leaders. Chinese officials described the private lunch and garden walk as a reciprocal gesture following Trump’s decision to host Xi at Mar-a-Lago during his first term in 2017.

Before departing China, Trump invited Xi to Washington, D.C., for an official state visit scheduled for Sept. 24, 2026.

Despite the warm optics, serious geopolitical divisions remained unresolved. Taiwan emerged as a central issue during the talks, with Xi warning that mishandling the matter would place relations between the two nations in “great jeopardy.” While traveling aboard Air Force One after the summit, Trump declined to clarify whether the United States would militarily defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Secretary of State Marco Rubio later stated that American policy toward Taiwan had not changed.

The ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran also shaped discussions. Trump said he pushed Beijing to use its influence over Tehran, claiming both leaders agreed Iran should never obtain nuclear weapons and that the Strait of Hormuz must remain accessible to global shipping. Trump additionally asserted Xi pledged not to provide military equipment to Iran, though foreign policy analysts noted there was little evidence of a meaningful shift in China’s position.

Human rights concerns surfaced briefly during the summit, including discussions surrounding 30 Protestant pastors detained in late 2025. However, there was no indication of movement regarding imprisoned Hong Kong media figure Jimmy Lai.