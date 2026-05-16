Grammy-nominated rapper Wale has released the official music video for YSF, featuring breakout Nigerian singer-songwriters Teni and Seyi Vibez. Filmed in Lagos, Nigeria, and directed by Nigerian Alté artist Odunsi the Engine, the visual project channels a deep sense of Nigerian tradition, roots, and culture.

The scenes are woven seamlessly through an exhibition by artist Fadekemi Ogunsanya, a recent finalist for the 2026 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize. Born to Nigerian immigrant parents, Wale has long championed his heritage. Shot on 16mm film, the video features the artists in a mix of traditional Adire Alabela garb and Western silhouettes, including Wale’s Nike GT Future collaboration. The visual highlights the meticulous Adire Alabela technique, where candle wax is applied to fabric to create intricate dye-resistant designs, reflecting Fadekemi’s work with traditional Yoruba indigo-dyed textiles.

The standout track is featured on Wale’s critically acclaimed album, everything is a lot., which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hip-Hop charts. Mixing traditional elements with modern concepts, the song blends English with Nigerian Pidgin and Yoruba words like “Alafia,” which means peace and well-being. The track also pays homage to iconic Nigerian musicians Sir Shina Peters and King Sunny Adé. By blending these cross-generational sounds and styles, Wale’s latest video offering serves as a vibrant celebration of his ancestral legacy and a deeper look into the enduring spirit of his Nigerian roots.