The WNBA continues its historic growth as ESPN Networks recorded massive viewership numbers during the 2026 Opening Weekend. The matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever on May 9 averaged 2.5 million viewers on ABC, making it the second most-watched WNBA regular-season game across ESPN networks ever.

According to Nielsen Big Data + Panel, the Wings-Fever game also ranks as the third most-watched WNBA game of all time across ESPN networks, including both the regular season and postseason. It only trails the 2025 Opening Weekend game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, which drew 2.7 million viewers, and a 2024 postseason game between the Fever and Connecticut Sun.

The overall Saturday doubleheader on ABC was a major success, averaging 1.9 million viewers. This performance marks the second most-watched WNBA Opening Weekend across ESPN networks in history.

Pre-game coverage also saw significant gains. WNBA Countdown at 12:30 p.m. ET averaged 956,000 viewers, representing a 19 percent increase over last year’s season debut and a 40 percent jump compared to last season’s regular-season average on ABC. The Countdown telecast between the doubleheader games maintained strong momentum, averaging 1.5 million viewers. These figures highlight the league’s surging popularity and the increasing demand for professional women’s basketball coverage on major broadcast networks.