21 Savage Hosts Financial Literacy Graduation for Atlanta Youth

Grammy Award-winning artist and humanitarian 21 Savage recently joined his Leading By Example Foundation to celebrate the “Bank Account Financial Literacy Program” class of 2026. Held at Martin Luther King Jr. High School, the certificate completion ceremony marked the eighth year of this impactful initiative.

The event, held in partnership with Wealthy Habits and the DeKalb County School District, gathered more than 800 students from seven local schools. Participants from elementary through high school levels received financial literacy handbooks and engaged in a dynamic panel discussion. Moderated by wealth strategist Michael Early, the panel featured Cleveland Browns linebacker Jerome Baker and industry experts like Justin “Meezy” Williams and Chelsia Mckie.

Throughout the program, students participated in 90 minute interactive workshops covering budgeting, saving, credit, and banking. These sessions included hands-on simulations tailored to each grade level to help Atlanta youth develop smart money habits early.

Originally launched in 2018 alongside Get Schooled, the “21 Savage Bank Account” program has expanded through partnerships with Juma and Chime. While the initiative now reaches teens nationwide, it remains deeply rooted in 21 Savage’s commitment to his hometown. By providing scholarships and job placement opportunities, the Leading By Example Foundation continues to equip underserved youth with the essential tools needed for lifelong financial freedom and empowerment.