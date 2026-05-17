2K Foundations, the philanthropic arm of 2K, has unveiled a fully refurbished basketball court at the Boys & Girls Club of San Francisco’s Excelsior Clubhouse. The newly renovated gym will serve as a daily hub for local youth, including club members and students from the adjacent SF Community School.

The Excelsior Clubhouse operates more than 225 days each year, welcoming over 200 children daily between the ages of six and 18. Its core programming emphasizes healthy lifestyles, academic success, job readiness, and community engagement. This San Francisco project marks a milestone for 2K Foundations, which has now renovated more than 56 basketball courts globally across countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, Japan, India, Spain, Canada, Australia, and the United States.

“2K Foundations is all about creating meaningful opportunities for the next generation, making sure kids have access to safe spaces where they can play, grow, and just be themselves,” said Ronnie Singh (aka ‘Ronnie 2K’), Head of Lifestyle & Content Marketing at 2K. “We’ve been fortunate to do this work in communities all over the world, but investing here in San Francisco, our own backyard, makes this especially meaningful.”

“We are grateful to the team at 2K Foundation for their generous support,” said Rob Connolly, President of Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco. “The court is beautiful and the kids will love to play on it every day this summer. We pride ourselves on creating and maintaining safe and inspiring spaces where all kids feel a true sense of belonging, so we have loved this partnership.”

To mark the grand opening, 2K Foundations hosted a vibrant community celebration for local families. The event featured a ceremonial ribbon cutting, on-court mini-games, and prizes. Attendees also enjoyed special guest appearances by Ronnie Singh and Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard, who helped bring the state-of-the-art play space to life.