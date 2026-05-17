Netflix has announced that its highly anticipated A Different World sequel series will premiere this fall. Revealed during the streamer’s Upfronts presentation, the 10-episode single-camera series comes from showrunner Felicia Pride.

According to Deadline, the story follows Deborah, played by Maleah Joi Moon, who is the rebellious youngest child of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert. As she enters her freshman year at Hillman College, Deborah struggles to escape her parents’ legendary shadows while building her own legacy.

Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy return as Dwayne and Whitley. Fans can also expect reappearances from original cast members including Darryl M. Bell, Cree Summer, Jenifer Lewis, and Jada Pinkett Smith. This new generation of Hillman’s best and brightest promises to bring fresh energy while honoring the beloved original series.

Earlier this year, Netflix officially announced that production for the highly anticipated A Different World sequel series had wrapped in Atlanta, Georgia. The new chapter returns to the iconic fictional HBCU, Hillman College, to follow the lives, struggles, and romances of a new generation of students navigating the modern collegiate experience.

The production update includes major casting news of Cliff “Method Man” Smith and Norman Nixon Jr. join the Hillman family. Method Man, known for his roles in Power Book II and Godfather of Harlem, is set to portray Coach Coles, while Nixon Jr. will step into the role of Professor Baptiste.

Showrunner and executive producer Felicia Pride expressed her gratitude to the team following the final day of filming. “Reaching this point in the process to wrap production has been such a long time in the making,” Pride told Tudum.com. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of the work that everyone, from our amazing cast to our awesome crew, has done and the creativity and heart that we have poured into this show.”