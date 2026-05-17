Director Brett Ratner is reportedly accompanying Donald Trump on an official visit to China to scout locations for Rush Hour 4. The long-awaited sequel to the Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker franchise is reportedly a personal favorite of the president, who allegedly requested that Paramount revive the series.

According to Variety, the scouting trip coincides with efforts to improve relations with Beijing amid a global trade war and Middle East conflicts. Ratner joins a high-profile group of industry leaders on the visit, including Elon Musk, Tim Cook, and Larry Fink of BlackRock.

The delegation also features top executives from Meta, Blackstone, Mastercard, and Boeing. By including the entertainment industry in this diplomatic mission, the administration appears to be leveraging the cultural reach of the Rush Hour franchise to strengthen ties with Chinese officials and audiences alike.

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker have reportedly turned down initial offers to return for Rush Hour 4, leading to significant production delays. The duo was offered $8 million each for the sequel, a sharp decline from the approximately $20 million they earned for the franchise’s third installment.

According to Puck News, the project faces logistical hurdles beyond salary disputes. Filming was originally planned for spring, but production is now pushed to September 2026 at the earliest.

Last year, President Trump used his executive influence to get Paramount to green-light a fourth installment of the franchise starring Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan.

Journalist Matthew Belloni had the scoop, revealing that Trump worked on behalf of Director Brett Ratner to give the film legs and revive the franchise. For some background, Ratner was involved in a documentary on Melania Trump.

Ratner is on board to direct, and Chan and Tucker are reportedly on board, according to Variety.