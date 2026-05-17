From AFI Conservatory to AFI Fest: Production Designer Elli Kypriadis on Her First Months Out

The recent MFA graduate has spent her first seven months out of school designing for Marvel, Amazon, and the international festival circuit. She has a theory about how the work has come so readily.

In less than a year since completing her MFA in Production Design at the AFI Conservatory in Los Angeles in August 2025, Elli Kypriadis has built the visual worlds for three internationally screened short films, served as production designer for multiple commercials and music videos including Amazon Music Live Season 3 social content, and shaped commercial campaigns for Marvel and Rakuten — work featuring Will Poulter, Bryan Cranston, and Aaron Paul that has generated close to a billion impressions worldwide. In August 2025, around the time of her graduation, she received an invitation to join the Art Directors Guild (Local 800) — the union representing the production designers, art directors, scenic artists, and illustrators working at the top of American film and television — through her commercial work.

It is an unusually dense résumé for a designer barely out of graduate school. Asked how she has gotten so much done so quickly, Kypriadis points to the people around her.

“I’ve been very fortunate in the collaborators I’ve met since arriving in Los Angeles, at AFI and after,” she says. “So much of this past year has come out of those relationships. The rest is just keeping my head down and focusing on the craft.”

The craft, in her telling, is where things get specific.

The Archaeology of a Room

When Kypriadis describes her work, she returns to a phrase: the archaeology of a room, the idea that a space carries the history of what has taken place inside it, and that history registers on camera whether or not an audience can name it. The concept, she notes, is a basic one in production design — something the field reaches for instinctively, but at AFI it was properly analysed and honed.

Early in her time in Los Angeles, she was tasked with creating a 1990s darkroom on an independent short film budget. Rather than build one, she used social media to find a photojournalist in the San Fernando Valley who had kept his original darkroom equipment stored and fully intact. She built a relationship with him, and the production ended up borrowing the equipment for the film, giving it the realism and detail it needed while staying within budget.

“Constraint doesn’t limit authenticity, it demands it,” she says. “What we found was something almost impossible to manufacture: a lived-in truth. Art departments all over the world do incredible things and create amazing props, but with our limited resources I knew that if we wanted it to feel authentic, we needed to find the real equipment.”

That instinct for lived-in truth has become a signature, and it underwrites a maxim Kypriadis returns to often: extraordinary production design should not be the exclusive property of the largest budgets. The goal, she says, “has been to apply the rigour of major studio production design to independent and emerging work,” so that those films can compete at the highest international level. The first months out of AFI have effectively been a proof of concept.

A Year of Festivals

Her short film credits have travelled. Song of Silence, a speculative drama set in 2071 among a mute, ritualistic matriarchal community following a global war, screened at Fantasia International Film Festival, Dances With Films New York, Cinequest Film Festival, and AFI Fest, and earned a nomination from the Television Academy Foundation. Coiled Serpent and Lowboy Checkout, her other recent short credits, have travelled a similar circuit.

The commercial work has run on a parallel track, putting Kypriadis in collaboration with A-list talent and global brands. She is looking forward, she says, to sharing more of her recent projects once they emerge from post-production.

A Dual Sensibility

Kypriadis trained first in the UK, taking a foundational diploma in arts & design and 3D design at the Manchester School of Art before earning a BA in theatre and performance from the University of Bristol. Her early credits include scenic painting for the BBC series Chloe, theatre set design for How to Save a Rock at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and art direction on a Bentley Motors advertisement. The MFA at AFI brought her to the United States and into the orbit of American film and commercial production.

She credits AFI with formalising her drafting, visualisation, and workflow craft. What the dual UK–US experience gave her, she says, is range. “British filmmaking has a depth and restraint to it. American filmmaking has scale and ambition. I enjoy experiencing both in every project here.”

What’s Next

With festival-recognised shorts behind her, a slate of major commercial credits, and an open invitation from the Art Directors Guild, Kypriadis is now turning toward longer-form work. “I am focused on transitioning into feature-length narrative production at the fullest scale,” she says.

If her first months are any indication, the transition will be a natural one. Her films have already screened alongside studio features at AFI Fest and Cinequest. Her commercial work already operates at the scale of major brand campaigns. The remaining step, she suggests, is simply duration.

“When production design is working, you can’t tell where the world ends and the image begins,” she says. “I think of every space as a character with its own psychology and history. If I’ve done my job, the audience never has to think about it. They just believe it.”

Seven months into the first year out, the case is already being made. The films travel. The campaigns land. And the rooms – meticulous, lived-in, built to disappear – do exactly the quiet work she intends them to. On the available evidence, the rest of the year is likely to look a lot like its opening months: more rooms, more belief, and a designer whose name keeps showing up in the credits of films and commercials that we want to watch.