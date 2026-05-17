Prime Video has announced that Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum is joining its broadcast team as a player contributor for the 2026 WNBA season. Plum will make select appearances throughout the year, bringing current player insight and authentic on-court analysis to the network’s expanded coverage.

She joins an elite studio lineup that includes host Allie Clifton alongside analysts Candace Parker, Swin Cash, Cynthia Cooper, Lindsey Harding, Teresa Weatherspoon, and Ty Young. The studio programming will broadcast live from Amazon Studios in Culver City, featuring a 30-minute pregame show, a halftime segment titled The Half, and the postgame show WNBA Nightcap. On doubleheader evenings, the team will keep fans connected between matchups with The Crossover.

“Kelsey’s had a standout career in the WNBA and is a dynamic presence in women’s basketball,” says Amina Hussein, Prime Video Sports Head of On-Air Talent and Development. “We’re building something special with WNBA on Prime, and her contributions to our broadcast as a current league veteran will add to our goal of delivering fans an authentic, player-driven experience.”

“I’m excited to join Prime Video this WNBA season, as the league has never been more valuable in terms of media deals and viewership. There’s so much talent and momentum around the league, and I look forward to bringing fans a current player’s perspective while highlighting the personalities and storylines that make the game so special.”

The addition of Plum arrives just as the WNBA on Prime kicks off its season coverage. The opening night schedule features the Minnesota Lynx taking on top draft pick Azzi Fudd and the Dallas Wings. Following the opener, the New York Liberty will face the league’s newest franchise, the Portland Fire.

Fans looking for the latest broadcast updates can follow the network’s dedicated handles on X, Instagram, and TikTok, or visit the official streaming page. Plum’s dual role as an active competitor and broadcaster promises to deliver unique, first-hand perspectives on the league’s biggest storylines as the season unfolds.