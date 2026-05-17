Will Smith has committed to star in Supermax, an upcoming action-thriller directed by David Gordon Green. Amazon MGM Studios secured worldwide rights to the Miramax project this week in a deal valued at $70 million.

The film marks Smith’s first non-franchise studio movie in recent years. According to Deadline, the project is a streaming film. The plot follows two FBI agents investigating a murder inside the world’s most secure prison. Additional casting is underway for Smith’s female FBI partner, with production scheduled to begin mid-August.

The script is co-written by David Weil and David J. Rosen, known for Hunters and Invasion. The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman are producing alongside Smith and Adam Fishbach for Westbrook, with CAA Media Finance brokering the massive streaming deal.