The Cleveland Cavaliers delivered a commanding statement performance on Sunday night, overpowering the Detroit Pistons 125-94 in Game 7 to clinch the series 4-3 and advance to the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks.

Donovan Mitchell through 3 quarters:



26 PTS

7 AST

0 TO



Cavs lead by 26.pic.twitter.com/U3ceQDE5Lm — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 18, 2026

Cleveland Cavaliers controlled the game from the opening minutes at Little Caesars Arena, turning a high-pressure elimination matchup into a one-sided showcase. The fourth-seeded Cavaliers never trailed in the decisive contest, overwhelming the top-seeded Pistons with balanced scoring and defensive pressure that broke the game open early.

DONOVAN MITCHELL HALFCOURT BUZZER BEATER 🤯



pic.twitter.com/foitvRFktz — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 18, 2026

Cleveland’s depth proved decisive, as four players each scored at least 21 points in a rare playoff feat. Donovan Mitchellled the charge with 26 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds, setting the tone as both scorer and facilitator. Jarrett Allen added 23 points and 7 rebounds inside, while Sam Merrill provided a crucial spark off the bench with 23 points, including 5-of-8 shooting from three-point range. Evan Mobley rounded out the historic quartet with 21 points and 12 rebounds, helping Cleveland become just the fourth team since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976 to feature four players scoring 21 or more in a Game 7.

Donovan Mitchell on Jarrett Allen shaking the "lights were brighter than expected" quote:



"It's hard for me to care when he don't care. I don't even think he has an iPhone." pic.twitter.com/BLSKZQfD2D — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 18, 2026

The Pistons struggled to find any offensive rhythm under sustained defensive pressure. Cade Cunningham was held in check, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting. Detroit’s offense was led by Daniss Jenkins, who scored 17 points, but the top-seeded team never recovered from Cleveland’s early surge.

The Pistons' Game 7 loss to the Cavaliers marks the 11th time in the last 13 seasons that the East's No. 1 seed failed to make the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/zu40UvCvJD — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) May 18, 2026

With the victory, Cleveland advances to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018, marking a significant milestone in the franchise’s recent rebuild and return to contention. They will face the third-seeded New York Knicks, who enter the series well-rested after completing a second-round sweep earlier this month.