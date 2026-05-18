Drake Floods the Timeline With 18 Music Videos, One For Each ‘ICEMAN’ Track

Drake stunned both fans and the music business Friday after unveiling an enormous three-album rollout anchored by ICEMAN.

Instead of delivering the single project many expected, the Toronto superstar released a trilogy made up of Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour, giving listeners 43 new songs in one night.

Alongside the albums, Drake launched 18 music videos simultaneously, turning the release into one of the most aggressive visual campaigns of his career.

The videos released were:

“What Did I Miss?”

“Plot Twist”

“National Treasures”

“Little Birdie”

“Make Them Remember”

“Burning Bridges”

“Slap the City”

“Janice STFU”

“Dust”

“Whisper My Name”

“Ran to Atlanta”

“Make Them Pay”

“Make Them Know”

“Gen 5”

“Don’t Worry”

“2 Hard 4 the Radio”“B’s on the Table”

“Shabang”

Most of the visuals support tracks from the 18-song Iceman album, which includes appearances from Future, 21 Savage, and Molly Santana. “Gen 5” stands apart as the lone video tied to a song from Habibti rather than Iceman.

“What Did I Miss?” had already generated speculation online months earlier after Drake quietly previewed the visual before the larger rollout was publicly known. Its official inclusion in the campaign now connects the teaser to the broader trilogy concept.

The scale of the release has sparked comparisons to blockbuster streaming premieres rather than traditional album launches. Fans immediately began organizing watch parties and compiling playlists to navigate the flood of content, while social media timelines were dominated by clips, reactions, and debates over standout songs and visuals.

The release strategy also marks a major shift from Drake’s previous album campaigns. His earlier rollouts typically centered on a smaller number of singles and videos, while this new approach delivered nearly an entire visual companion piece to Iceman in a single drop. The result has created nonstop online discussion surrounding both the music itself and the sheer size of the rollout.