Drake has reportedly fulfilled his recording contract with Universal Music Group following the massive simultaneous release of his three new albums. According to industry outlet Hits Daily Double, the release of this musical troika marks the completion of his contractual obligations, described as a win-win for both parties. Crucially, the superstar artist’s fabulously successful music catalog is said to be remaining with Universal.

The news arrives alongside massive debut sales projections for the three albums on the Billboard 200 chart. The primary album, ICEMAN, is currently on track to dominate the charts, projected to move between 480,000 and 520,000 equivalent album units in its opening week.

Drake’s companion projects are also pulling in impressive numbers. The album Maid of Honour is projected to debut with 115,000 to 135,000 units, while Habibti is expected to secure between 110,000 and 130,000 units. With all three projects headed for major chart debuts, the successful multi-album rollout secures Drake’s immense commercial footprint as an independent future awaits.