Drake’s new single Ran To Atlanta, featuring Future and Molly Santana, is currently projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The historic debut would mark Drake’s fourteenth career No. 1 single, officially breaking Michael Jackson’s long-standing record for the most No. 1 hits by a solo male artist in Billboard history.

For Future, the track would secure his fourth career No. 1 hit and his third alongside Drake. The chart-topping performance would also mark a massive career milestone for rising artist Molly Santana, earning the newcomer her very first entry and her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100.