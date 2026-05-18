Grammy Award-winning icon Lauryn Hill has spoken out regarding why she has not released a studio follow-up to her landmark 18-year-old solo debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The legendary singer and lyricist opened up about the hidden toll of fame, the constraints of the corporate entertainment industry, and her ongoing battle to protect her creative independence.

Hill explained that when an artist is inspired and desires to remain principled, the industry often overlooks the immense drain and the challenging search for a safe space to create with true integrity.

“When you’re inspired and desire to be principled, what doesn’t get talked about enough is the drain… nor the challenge to find safety so that you can create with integrity.” Lauryn Hill

She added, “Artists go through phases, creativity requires expression, exploration and experimentation.”

Laurny Hill also detailed the importance of being free to creating, likening her experience to an indsutry Harriet Tubman: “I was like a Harriet Tubman figure in some respects running to speak difficult truths to power before certain forces tried to close those doors. If it was so easy to do, where is that expression now on the world stage? Systems fear what they can’t control. Creativity is most potent when it’s free.”

You can read it in her own words below.