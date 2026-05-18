Molly Santana has quickly become one of hip-hop’s fastest-rising names following her appearance on “Ran to Atlanta,” the standout collaboration from Drake’s latest album Iceman featuring Future.

Drake, Future and Molly Santana’s "Ran to Atlanta" has reached #1 on US Spotify 📈 https://t.co/6FhJKQyFeo — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 17, 2026

Drake x Molly Santana 📸 pic.twitter.com/4jCMOYtR7p — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 16, 2026

The track has introduced Molly Santana to a massive global audience and positioned the Los Angeles-born artist for her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Industry projections already point to “Ran to Atlanta” debuting near the top of the chart after exploding across streaming services. The record opened at No. 3 on Spotify’s global chart with more than 10.8 million streams in its first day before climbing to No. 1 on Apple Music.

Drake stamps Molly Santana as the biggest in the game 🔥



"Molly Santana, biggest in the game, are you guys f*cking dumb?" pic.twitter.com/kobk3Tdjra — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 17, 2026

Born Mya Mimi Parks, the 21-year-old rapper, singer, and songwriter first gained attention in underground rap circles through her blend of trap and rage-inspired production. Her sound, style, and rapid rise have helped her cross into mainstream visibility at a pace few emerging artists achieve.

Drake’s ‘Ran To Atlanta’ featuring Future and Molly Santana currently projected to debut No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.



• It would give Molly Santana her first Billboard Hot 100 entry and first No. 1.”



• It would mark Drake’s 14th career No. 1, breaking Michael Jackson’s… pic.twitter.com/R8gdfYhroJ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 17, 2026

The song has also become a major talking point because it reunites Drake and Future after months of speculation surrounding tension between the two artists. Fans immediately viewed Future’s involvement as significant given that the 2024 rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar intensified after Kendrick appeared on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.”

Drake further fueled discussion by appearing to reference Kendrick’s criticism of his relationship with Atlanta’s rap scene. In “Ran to Atlanta,” Drake raps, “Atlanta’ll tell you ‘bout my run, you know what I’m sayin’? / Ask Pluto, Bank or 21.” Fans interpreted the line as a direct response to attacks made during the 2024 diss battle.

Beyond the music itself, Molly Santana has been building momentum through major live appearances. She recently generated headlines after bringing out North West during a surprise moment at Rolling Loud Orlando.

Drawing from both her African American and Japanese heritage, Molly Santana has credited her time living in Tokyo and Atlanta as major influences on her artistic direction. Her catalog includes Molly’s World, Molly Santana, and Molly and Her Week of Wonders. Signed to Victor Victor Worldwide, she has also toured alongside artists including Ski Mask the Slump God and Don Toliver.