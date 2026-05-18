Scoop B Launches ‘The Pull Up Show’ With Chicago Legend Kendal Gill as First Guest

Brandon Robinson is expanding his media presence with the launch of The Pull Up Show with Scoop B.

Premiering Monday, May 18, at noon ET, the new television program will debut with NBA veteran and Chicago basketball legend Kendal Gill as its featured guest.

Known for his work as an NBA insider and his coverage at the intersection of sports, culture, and entertainment, Scoop B has built a reputation for creating viral moments and headline-making interviews throughout his career.

In a conversation with The Source, Robinson discussed the inspiration behind the new series and what viewers can expect from the show moving forward.

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The SOURCE: You have worked with major outlets like Bally Sports and Heavy. What are the biggest challenges and rewards of executive producing and owning your own platform now?

The biggest reward of owning the platform is autonomy. After years of contributing to major networks, having the final say on the narrative, the aesthetic, and the distribution allows for a “sovereign media” approach. It’s about building a legacy that isn’t beholden to a shifting corporate algorithm. The challenge, naturally, is the weight of the “Executive Producer” title. Every logistical detail—from lighting and sound to guest coordination—begins and ends with my team. You trade the safety net of a major outlet for the freedom to tell stories exactly how they deserve to be told.

You are known for your signature storytelling and deep connections. How do you maintain those “behind the velvet rope” relationships while still providing objective, heavy-hitting journalism?



It comes down to mutual respect. Maintaining “behind the velvet rope” access requires a level of trust that isn’t built overnight; it’s the result of decades of showing up and being consistent. I’ve found that elite athletes and entertainers don’t necessarily mind “heavy-hitting” questions if they know the intent isn’t a “gotcha” moment. If you lead with research and nuance, you can ask the tough questions while still honoring the relationship. They respect the craft when they see you’ve done the homework.

The show promises to find the “soul of the story” in an era of 15-second clips. How do you balance the need for viral moments with the depth of a long-form conversation?

We live in a “scroll-past” culture, but there is still a massive appetite for substance. My strategy is to use those 15-second viral “hooks” as a bridge, not the destination. The goal is to capture a moment of raw honesty or a unique visual that stops the scroll, but then rewards the viewer with a deep-dive conversation that provides context. You provide the “snackable” content for the algorithm, but you keep the “soul” intact for the audience that wants to truly understand the person behind the jersey.

Q: You’re in Chicago from May 13th to the 16th to tape new episodes. What is it about the Chicago basketball and cultural scene that makes it a mandatory stop for The Pull Up?

A: Chicago is the heartbeat of basketball culture, and I have deep personal and professional ties to the area. My stepfather is a Northwestern grad from the West Side, my stepsister is a Wheaton College alum, and I still have family throughout the city today. My introduction to the Bulls started as a kid growing up in both New York and New Jersey, watching NBC 4 and becoming enamored with icons like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, and Dennis Rodman.

Professionally, the city is central to my operations. My brand manager, Briahna Gatlin of Swank PR, is based here, and during my time with Bally Sports, I had a dual role with Stadium right inside the United Center. I’ve appeared on WGN, Fox 32, and WGCI, and even partnered with former Bulls jersey patch partner Zenni Optical to produce Zenni Eyecons—an interview series featuring legends like Toni Kukoc. Between those roots and the digital activations I curated during The Last Dance, Chicago is a mandatory stop because it demands the kind of authenticity The Pull Up is all about.

Q: Why was Kendall Gill the right choice for your series opener on May 18th?

A: Kendall was the perfect choice because our history goes back to the very beginning. I first met him between 1997 and 1999 while I was a 12-year-old hosting Nets Slammin’ Planet, the team’s official kids’ radio show on AM radio in NYC. In that dual role, I was in the locker room interviewing icons like Michael Jordan, Shaq, and Allen Iverson—work that was eventually featured on Fox Sports and NBA Inside Stuff with Ahmad Rashad.

Over the years, Kendall and I have evolved from that kid reporter and veteran dynamic to being genuine friends and media colleagues. That 90s Nets squad—from Sam Cassell and Keith Van Horn to Stephon Marbury and Coach John Calipari—remains incredibly close to my heart. Launching with Kendall is a full-circle moment that honors exactly where this journey started.