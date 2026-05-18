For the first time in what felt like forever, the New York Mets showed the kind of fight that can completely change the mood around a season.

And they picked the perfect stage to do it.

Trailing by four runs late against the New York Yankees in the rubber game of the Subway Series, the Mets stormed all the way back Sunday at Citi Field, erasing a seemingly dead game before walking off the Yankees 7-6 in 10 innings to take the series in dramatic fashion.

For a team that has spent much of 2026 buried under injuries, bullpen collapses, and brutal late game losses, this one felt different.

The Mets entered the ninth inning trailing 6-3 and staring at what would have been their 97th straight loss when trailing after eight innings. Instead, Tyrone Taylor delivered the swing of the season, launching a game-tying three run homer just inside the left field foul pole off Yankees closer David Bednar with two outs to electrify Citi Field and completely flip the atmosphere.

“Awesome,” Taylor said afterward. “That’s all I can say is awesome.”

The comeback only added to the chaos that unfolded throughout the afternoon.

The Yankees appeared in full control after breaking things open with a four run sixth inning aided by defensive miscues and shaky Mets pitching. Anthony Volpe drove in three runs, while Ben Rice continued his breakout campaign with his 15th homer of the season.

Meanwhile, Mets starter Freddy Peralta struggled with command yet again, issuing six walks and failing to escape the sixth inning. Even veteran reliever Sean Manaea initially looked shaky before settling in to retire six of his final seven hitters and keep the game within reach.

The Mets slowly chipped away.

A pinch hit two run double from Luis Torrens in the sixth helped stabilize things offensively, while rookie sparkplug A.J. Ewing reached base four times and played a critical role in the extra inning rally.

Then came the finish.

After Devin Williams escaped trouble in the top of the 10th, the Mets manufactured the winning run in the bottom half. Ewing dropped down a sacrifice bunt before Carson Benge chopped a ball into a crowded Yankees infield that turned into complete confusion. Two Yankees fielders collided trying to make the play, allowing the winning run to score as Citi Field erupted.

“It’s always good when you show some fight back,” Benge said after the game.

The win capped a 5-1 homestand for the Mets and gave them consecutive series victories despite still dealing with major roster issues, including the emotional loss of Clay Holmes earlier in the weekend. It also marked the largest ninth inning comeback in Subway Series history.

Manager Carlos Mendoza acknowledged the difficult stretch his club has endured, but emphasized that the focus now has to remain on stacking wins.

“We know that we’ve got to start playing better — period,” Mendoza said. “It’s been rough… But that’s in the past. Now all we can control is every game, every series.”

For one unforgettable afternoon in Queens, the Mets finally looked like a team refusing to let the season die quietly.