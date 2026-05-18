While the Subway Series dominated the New York spotlight, Major League Baseball’s second annual Rivalry Weekend proved once again that baseball still knows how to manufacture playoff energy in the middle of May.

From Southern California to Texas to the South Side of Chicago, division grudges and regional hatred spilled all over the diamond in a weekend packed with blown leads, walk offs, dominant pitching performances, and statement wins.

The Freeway Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels may have carried the most star power outside of New York, and the Dodgers wasted little time reminding everyone why they remain one of baseball’s measuring sticks. After entering the weekend still trying to stabilize following a rough stretch, the Dodgers responded by sweeping the Angels, capped by a 10-1 statement win Sunday behind seven strong innings from Roki Sasaki and a three-hit performance from Shohei Ohtani against his former club.

The Dodgers’ offense exploded throughout the series, with Max Muncy, Andy Pages, and Teoscar Hernández all delivering key home runs as Los Angeles outscored the Halos by a combined 31-3 over the final two games. For the Angels, what began as a promising season is quickly spiraling toward another frustrating summer.

Down in Texas, the Silver Boot rivalry between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros felt every bit as intense as expected. Houston opened the weekend behind another brilliant outing from Spencer Arrighetti, who carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning during a 2-0 victory Friday night.

But Texas answered emphatically by Sunday.

Behind a dominant start from Nathan Eovaldi and a four RBI performance from Jake Burger, the Rangers crushed the Astros 8-0 to avoid the sweep and send a message that the defending champs are still very much alive in the AL West race.

Chicago’s Crosstown Classic delivered the kind of chaos only Cubs and White Sox baseball can produce.

The Chicago White Sox stunned the Chicago Cubs in a wild 9-8 finale Sunday after both clubs traded momentum all afternoon on the South Side. The Cubs entered the weekend carrying more expectations, but the White Sox matched their energy inning for inning and ultimately protected home turf in front of an electric Rate Field crowd.

Meanwhile in Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Phillies flexed their National League muscle against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a series that showcased both explosive offense and elite pitching.

The Phillies opened Rivalry Weekend with an 11-8 comeback win before Zack Sánchez followed with a dominant shutout performance that included 13 strikeouts Saturday.

Even Paul Skenes could not completely slow Philadelphia down. Although the Pirates ace extended his scoreless streak to 20 innings before finally surrendering runs Sunday, the Phillies still managed to complete the sweep, continuing to establish themselves as one of the National League’s most complete teams.

Rivalry Weekend may be MLB’s newest manufactured tradition, but if this year proved anything, it is that the emotions behind these matchups are very real. Whether it was superstar fireworks in Los Angeles, Texas tension in Houston, neighborhood warfare in Chicago, or old Pennsylvania baseball pride resurfacing, the atmosphere all weekend felt much closer to October than mid May.