Most Valuable Promotions made a serious statement with its first MMA event, and Ronda Rousey made sure the moment belonged to her.

Returning to the cage after years away, the former UFC champion and Olympic medalist needed just 17 seconds to remind everyone who she is, submitting Gina Carano with a signature first round armbar in their featherweight main event. It was vintage Rousey in every sense, immediate pressure, quick control, and a finish that echoed the dominant run that helped push women’s MMA into the mainstream.

With barely any time to settle in, Rousey overwhelmed Carano, landing just enough to set up the takedown before locking in the armbar that ended the fight almost instantly. The crowd barely had time to react before it was over, but the message was clear.

The event itself marked a bigger shift in combat sports.

Streaming globally on Netflix for its 325 million plus subscribers, MVP’s move into MMA signals a major expansion following its success in boxing. For one night, the platform turned a debut show into a global stage, blending star power with high level violence in a way that felt built for the moment.

The co main event delivered a completely different kind of fight.

Mike Perry and Nate Diaz went to war in a welterweight matchup that lived up to its billing, a gritty, blood soaked exchange filled with constant pressure and heavy shots. Perry controlled much of the action, landing over half of his strikes and wearing Diaz down over two rounds before Diaz’s corner stepped in and stopped the fight.

After the win, Perry did not waste time looking ahead, calling out Jake Paul while also leaving the door open for a rematch with Diaz.

From a 17 second submission to a full blown brawl, MVP’s MMA debut covered both ends of the spectrum and made it clear they are not stepping into this space quietly.