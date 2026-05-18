When it comes to style, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has never been shy, and that extends well beyond the diamond.

During a recent appearance on MLB’s It’s Only Right, the Yankees infielder tapped into his inner sneakerhead, giving fans a blind ranking of his top five Air Jordan silhouettes, a list that blends classic taste with real hoop culture credibility.

At the top of his list sits the Air Jordan 11, a choice that needs no explanation. From the patent leather shine to its legacy tied to Michael Jordan’s 72-10 season, the 11 remains one of the most iconic sneakers ever created, on or off the court. For Jazz, it is not just a favorite, it is the standard.

BLIND RANKING: Jazz Chisholm Jr. ranks the best Air Jordans 👀



📹 @MLB pic.twitter.com/VXFm8SkgtG — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) May 16, 2026

Right behind it, things get a little more interchangeable.

He slotted the Air Jordan 3 at number two and the Air Jordan 4 at number three, but made it clear those two could easily flip depending on the day. That makes sense. The 3 introduced the Jumpman logo and visible Air unit, while the 4 elevated the design with mesh paneling and global appeal. Both are staples in any serious rotation.

Rounding out his list are the Air Jordan 1 at number four and the Air Jordan 6 at number five, two silhouettes that speak to different eras of Jordan Brand dominance. The 1, the shoe that started it all in 1985, remains timeless in its simplicity, while the 6, famously worn during MJ’s first championship run, carries a championship pedigree that still resonates.

For Jazz, the list is not about hype, it is about feel.

And judging by his picks, his sneaker game is just as solid as his swing.