A source has confirmed to Genius that Brooklyn rapper Stunna Sandy is the woman featured on the official cover art for Drake’s new track, HABIBTI.

The visual recognition arrives amid a major wave of momentum for the rising New York artist. In addition to securing the coveted cover spot, Sandy made a high-profile cameo appearance during Drake’s recent ICEMAN promotional livestream. She is also officially featured on “Outside Tweaking,” a standout collaboration on Drake’s companion album, MAID OF HONOUR.

Stunna Sandy first gained significant traction in late 2024 following the viral breakout of her popular single, “Make It Look Sexy.” Her steady musical momentum has continued to build rapidly from there, culminating in these major back-to-back appearances alongside the global superstar.