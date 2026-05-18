Drake is dominating streaming platforms again with “Janice STFU,” the breakout single from his surprise solo album Iceman, released May 15, 2026. The track surged to No. 5 on Spotify’s global chart after pulling in more than 9.5 million streams in its first 24 hours, quickly becoming one of the year’s biggest online music moments.

Timbaland says Drake’s "Janice STFU" will be a timeless track 👀



"Take it from the king… that song gon' be timeless." pic.twitter.com/3uenex4MMv — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 17, 2026

Music listeners have spent days dissecting the song’s title and lyrics, with many concluding that “Janice” is not an actual person. Instead, fans and commentators believe the name serves as a stand-in for media outlets, gossip blogs, and online critics that Drake feels have become obsessed with his private life and public controversies.

“Thought they had me in a deep sleep baby

I’m still scorching hot in these streets baby”



– Drake speaks on the failed character assassination attempts of 2024 and 2025 through his new song “Janice STFU” pic.twitter.com/p1jJWT4Ehf — The OVO Docket (@OVODocket) May 17, 2026

Others suspect the title may contain subtle references aimed at figures within the music industry tied to his recent feuds.

The symbolism in this video is crazy.



He really is going to war with Jay Z.



That woman in the video ? That’s 🐝 pic.twitter.com/z7mOmBzni7 — Karabo (@_kaysway_) May 17, 2026

Sonically, the record leans heavily into Drake’s darker R&B roots. Built around a thick bass line and slow vocal sampling, the track carries a late-night atmosphere that has fueled its popularity across TikTok clips and reaction videos.

The Joe Budden Podcast reacts to the song “Janice STFU” off Drakes ICEMAN album pic.twitter.com/XeOwtTVKD2 — C*P* (@BallHawkVII) May 18, 2026

The song has also earned support from recognizable names in entertainment. Legendary producer Timbaland praised the release, calling the track “timeless.” Meanwhile, actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. admitted the record’s chorus has remained stuck in his head since first hearing it.

SGA was singing Drakes ‘Janice STFU’ while celebrating winning MVP pic.twitter.com/QUnCUhso9a — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) May 18, 2026

The explosive response to “Janice STFU” has helped push Iceman into immediate commercial success while reigniting discussion around Drake’s ability to turn internet chatter and controversy into chart momentum. Fans across social media continue debating the song’s hidden meanings, with many calling it one of his sharpest and most replayable records in years.