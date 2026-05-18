On this date in 2010, Queensbridge legend Nas and reggae royalty Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley released their powerful collaborative project Distant Relatives via Universal Republic/Def Jam.

This groundbreaking fusion of hip-hop and reggae stood out as one of the first albums of its kind, arriving after Nas’ polarizing Untitled LP and Marley’s critically acclaimed Welcome to Jamrock. Produced primarily by Damian and Stephen Marley, the album leaned into a raw, organic sound free of big-name producers. As Jr. Gong put it at the time, “We’re trying to have a sound that’s reminiscent of both of us, but not exactly like either… A lot of charity albums come off corny. We want this to be something you’d play in your car.”

Distant Relatives was not only a sonic blend of two influential musical worlds—it also carried a strong social and political message. Touching on themes like Pan-Africanism, poverty, ancestry, and unity, the album was a bold, conscious counterpoint to the mainstream dominance of materialistic and gangster-driven rap. It debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 and sold over 125,000 copies in its first month—proof that message-driven music could still connect with the masses.

The album featured powerful collaborations with Joss Stone, Junior Reid, Lil Wayne, and others, all contributing to its rich, genre-blurring experience.

Salute to Nas and Damian Marley for crafting Distant Relatives, a timeless and impactful entry in Hip Hop history.