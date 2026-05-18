He’s at it again. A wave of unusual posts from Donald Trump on Truth Social has drawn intense public attention after the president shared a series of AI-generated alien images and futuristic war-themed visuals, all while his administration advances the declassification of government UFO and UAP records.

Donald Trump shares AI-generated photo with an alien on Truth Social. pic.twitter.com/djSZHZUlVo — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) May 17, 2026

The online activity included a cluster of AI-created scenes depicting extraterrestrials, including one widely circulated image showing Trump standing beside an alien figure. Another post presented a stylized command-center view of Trump seated at a futuristic console overlooking Earth, with a prominent red button positioned in front of him. The imagery blended science-fiction aesthetics with political undertones, including references tied to escalating global tensions and warnings directed at Iran, where posts suggested that “the Clock is Ticking.”

The striking visuals emerged in parallel with a formal policy move to release long-classified materials related to unidentified aerial phenomena. The administration recently directed the Department of War to establish the “Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters,” a centralized effort designed to organize and publish historical government records on UFO sightings and investigations.

In announcing the initiative, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “It is my Honor to direct my Administration to identify and provide Government files related to Alien and Extraterrestrial Life” so the public could decide “WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?”

The initial release includes 161 declassified documents spanning decades of government inquiry. Among them are scanned reports dating back to 1947, internal FBI correspondence addressed to former director J. Edgar Hoover, and mission logs from Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 that reference unexplained “flashes of light” observed during lunar operations.

While the posts have fueled online speculation and meme-driven interpretations, official assessments within the released material maintain a more restrained conclusion. Department of Defense summaries clarify that the records contain unresolved anomalies but do not confirm any verified evidence of extraterrestrial activity. Previous scientific reviews cited in the files similarly conclude that no substantiated proof of non-human origin has been established.

The contrast between the speculative tone of the social media imagery and the cautious language of the declassified reports has amplified public interest, turning the disclosure effort into both a policy announcement and a viral cultural moment.