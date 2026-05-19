A$AP Rocky was photographed walking through New York City as attention surrounding his ongoing tension with Drake intensified following the release of ICEMAN. The newly released project immediately sparked conversation online after several lyrics appeared to directly target both Rocky and Rihanna. We can’t confirm The Boy was dissing them but socials sure thinks so …

Paparazzi who spotted A$AP Rocky was confused after he caught Rocky in a bad mood and getting snubbed. Maybe bro just finished listening to the new Drake album 😭 pic.twitter.com/QxotElbK84 — 𝒆𝒏𝒙𝒄𝒉 (@EN0CX) May 18, 2026

One of the biggest reactions centered around the song “Burning Bridges,” where Drake took aim at the couple with multiple pointed bars that quickly spread across socials after the album’s release on May 15, 2026.

Viral bars from “Burning Bridges” include:

“Your baby momma ain’t even post a single, damn, where she at?”

“You saw my brother, you was tryna fix it, now you drop your album and you back dissing.”

The first lyric was widely interpreted as Drake mocking Rocky’s recent music releases by suggesting Rihanna did not publicly support them online. The second line appeared to reference DJ Akademiks, who Drake has previously referred to as a close ally. Fans connected the lyric to Rocky’s recent interview appearance with the media personality shortly before new Drake-related disses surfaced.

Behind the scenes footage of Drake shooting his music video, “Burning Bridges” pic.twitter.com/YkHKTxd77Q — Frank Magana (@FrankMagana15) May 19, 2026

Rocky’s latest public sighting quickly became a trending topic as paparazzi attempted to capture any visible reaction from the Harlem rapper amid the renewed tension. Videos and photos from the outing circulated heavily online within hours of ICEMAN dropping.

Although the rivalry between Drake and Rocky has generated headlines for years, Rocky has previously attempted to downplay the seriousness of the conflict. In earlier comments discussing the situation, he described the issues as “not real smoke” and framed the tension as being “over females.” He has also publicly dismissed Drake’s prior lyrical shots as “soft.”

ICEMAN has rapidly become one of the year’s most talked-about hip-hop releases due to its confrontational tone and direct references to multiple public figures. However, much of the discussion surrounding the album continues to revolve around Drake’s latest comments about Rocky and Rihanna, especially as fans now wait to see whether Rocky responds publicly or through music.