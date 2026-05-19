adidas and Avavav are expanding their collaborative partnership with the release of the adidas Originals by Avavav Spring/Summer 2026 collection.
Led by Avavav creative director Beate Skonare Karlsson, the latest collection builds on the collaboration’s established design language by reshaping classic sportswear silhouettes with sculptural construction and playful visual illusions.
The apparel lineup includes cropped track sets, skintight base layers designed to resemble track jackets, hooded mini dresses, shoulderless hoodies, denim pieces, and printed shorts that reinterpret traditional athletic wear. Accessories include long socks, sweatbands, a double-brimmed, slashed cap, and an oversized, sculpted leather sports bag.
Footwear continues the collection’s exaggerated aesthetic with the Avavav Megaride, a stripped-back evolution of the Moonrubber Megaride silhouette. Canvas and suede versions feature mesh uppers inspired by anatomical forms. The Modified Superstar also returns in two new styles: the Deconstructed Superstar with a collapsible leather upper and the Shaved Pony Superstar featuring faux pony-hair material.
The campaign was photographed by Belgian photographer Lennert Madou, whose still-life imagery highlights the collaboration’s balance of experimentation and timeless design.
The Spring/Summer 2026 adidas Originals by Avavav collection launches globally on May 22 through CONFIRMED, adidas.com, adidas stores, and select retailers.