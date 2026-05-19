Carmelo Anthony believes the New York Knicks are ready to take the next step toward championship contention.

During the latest episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, the former Knicks star told co-host Kazeem Famuyide and former Knicks forward Steve Novak that he expects New York to reach the NBA Finals this season.

“The Knicks is the most complete team in the East,” Anthony said during the episode.

Anthony also addressed critics and fans who questioned the team earlier in the season, saying he repeatedly urged supporters to remain patient.

“All the s*** that people was talking about, and I kept telling y’all fans,” Anthony said. “Chill out. Relax. Stay Melo.”

The conversation centered on the Knicks’ playoff momentum, the atmosphere at Madison Square Garden, and the franchise’s long-term development over the last several seasons.

Anthony later doubled down on his confidence in the team’s future.

“I like the Knicks in the finals,” he said. “This is the year that I think the Knicks get to the finals.”

He added that the franchise’s recent Eastern Conference Finals appearances should now lead to a championship push. “You can’t go to Eastern Conference Finals and lose,” Anthony said.