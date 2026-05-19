One of the most polarizing figures tied to the O.J. Simpson trial has passed away, closing the chapter on a name forever linked to one of the most scrutinized cases in American history.

Former Los Angeles Police Department detective Mark Fuhrman, whose role in the 1994 double murder investigation helped shape the outcome and narrative of the trial, has died at the age of 76. According to reports, Fuhrman passed on May 12, as confirmed by Idaho’s Kootenai County Coroner’s Office. A cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Fuhrman became a household name during the investigation into the killings of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, where his testimony placed him at the center of one of the case’s most critical pieces of evidence. He told jurors that he discovered a bloody glove at the Brentwood home of O.J. Simpson, a finding prosecutors leaned on to connect Simpson to the crime.

But what initially appeared to be a cornerstone of the prosecution’s case quickly became a flashpoint.

Fuhrman’s credibility unraveled during the trial after audio recordings surfaced of him using racist language and describing violent behavior toward Black individuals in conversations recorded years earlier with screenwriter Laura Hart McKinny. Under oath, Fuhrman had denied using such language in the previous decade, a statement that was later contradicted when the tapes were introduced publicly.

That moment became a turning point in the trial.

The defense seized on the contradiction, using it to challenge the integrity of the investigation and argue that racial bias within the LAPD could have influenced how evidence was handled. Fuhrman was later charged and convicted of perjury for his false statements on the stand, further complicating his legacy in a case already defined by controversy.

The trial itself ended with Simpson’s acquittal in criminal court, though he was later found liable in a civil case tied to the deaths of Brown Simpson and Goldman. Simpson died in 2024 at the age of 76.

Fuhrman’s role in the case ensured that his name would remain embedded in the broader conversation around policing, race, and the justice system. Even decades later, his testimony and the fallout that followed continue to be studied as one of the most pivotal elements of a trial that captivated the nation.