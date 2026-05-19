Yup, he did that. Drake’s latest release ICEMAN has once again placed him at the center of social media conversation, this time over a lyric that appears to nod at the long-running tension between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. The moment comes on the track “Don’t Worry,” a smooth, melodic record that has quickly emerged as one of the most discussed songs from the project.

ICYMI, on the track, Drake appears to comment on the awkward cultural space the two rap superstars occupy when referenced together in public or played back-to-back in social settings. The line in question reads:

“Candy-pink paint job, she pull up like a Barbie / Ref1, he so drunk, he just played Nicki then some Cardi, I’m sorry,” Drake raps on the track.

The lyric immediately circulated across social platforms as listeners debated whether it was a lighthearted observation or a subtle reminder of one of hip-hop’s most persistent rivalries. The dynamic between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has remained a focal point in rap culture for years, shaped less by direct diss records and more by indirect exchanges, interviews, and social media moments that have fueled ongoing fan division.

While neither artist has consistently engaged in formal lyrical battles against the other, the perceived distance between them has become a defining storyline in modern rap discourse, often resurfacing whenever either name is mentioned in a new release or public appearance.

ICEMAN itself arrived as part of a broader surprise rollout from Drake, who released multiple projects simultaneously, including HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. The strategy immediately dominated streaming platforms and sparked widespread analysis across the music industry.

Among the trio of releases, “Don’t Worry” has gained particular traction, especially within Nicki Minaj’s fan community, known as the “Barbz.” Many within the fanbase have interpreted the lyric as more playful than provocative, framing it as a tongue-in-cheek acknowledgment of fan culture rather than a pointed jab at either artist.

As discussion continues to build around ICEMAN, the song has become another example of Drake’s ability to turn subtle cultural references into viral talking points, further extending the album’s reach beyond traditional music criticism and into broader online debate.