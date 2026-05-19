Guessing the elimination of Drake didn’t work out to well for the opps. The 6God’s long anticipated ICEMAN is on pace to deliver one of the most dominant chart performances in modern Billboard history, with early projections for the May 30, 2026 Hot 100 suggesting an unprecedented level of single-week control across the top of the chart.

Drake is currently expected to occupy 14 of the top 15 spots on next week’s Billboard Hot 100 with songs from 'ICEMAN' 🤯



He would become the first male artist in history to achieve this milestone.



Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” is currently projected to be the only non-Drake… pic.twitter.com/RYbUTKHvlq — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 19, 2026

Get this, industry tracking indicates the race for No. 1 is effectively a tie between two standout tracks, “Janice STFU” and “Ran To Atlanta,” both of which are expected to debut at the summit or share the top position depending on final streaming and radio adjustments. Just behind them, “Whisper My Name” is projected to land at No. 3, while Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” is forecast to secure the No. 4 spot. Additional cuts from ICEMAN are also expected to populate the upper tier, rounding out a Top 5 heavily shaped by Drake’s release.

Drake's "Janice STFU" is now challenging for a #1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 based on mid-week projections 📊



(via @ChartPredicts) https://t.co/ApqQZVob5Y — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 18, 2026

What’s more, the momentum behind the album has been fueled by extraordinary streaming performance. ICEMAN recorded 140.2 million first-day Spotify streams, officially marking the biggest album debut on the platform in 2026 so far. The figure has placed immediate pressure on competitors and set a new benchmark for opening-day consumption in the streaming era.

Drake's "Janice STFU" has reached #1 on US Apple Music.



It replaces his own "Ran To Atlanta". pic.twitter.com/L6WKb0T5wM — chart data (@chartdata) May 18, 2026

If projections hold, Drake could also achieve a historic chart sweep. Analysts suggest he may occupy 14 of the Top 15 positions on the Hot 100 in a single tracking week, a feat no male artist has ever accomplished. Such a result would represent one of the most concentrated displays of chart dominance in Billboard’s history.

Beyond the multi-song surge, individual milestones are also within reach. A No. 1 debut for either “Janice STFU” or “Ran To Atlanta” would push Drake to 14 career No. 1 singles on the Hot 100, further extending his lead among contemporary hitmakers and strengthening his position in the all-time record conversation.

Taken together, the early projections for ICEMAN point to a rare convergence of streaming scale, audience demand, and chart saturation. As final numbers are processed for the May 30 chart, the industry is closely watching whether Drake’s latest rollout will translate into a historic reshaping of the Hot 100 landscape or simply reinforce a pattern of dominance already well established throughout his career.