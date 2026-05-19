More than four decades after its release, “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson is officially the biggest song in the world.

The classic track climbed two spots to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart after surging from No. 65 just three weeks earlier. The renewed momentum comes as the biopic Michael continues attracting audiences and recently topped the box office during its fourth weekend in theaters.

According to Luminate, “Billie Jean” earned 51.5 million global streams and 3,000 sales between May 8 and May 14.

Jackson, who died in 2009, earns his first No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. The song also set a new record for the longest climb to the top, reaching No. 1 in its 144th week on the chart.