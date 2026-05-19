Jeremy Pope, Jay Ellis, and Christina Milian Get Ready for the Red Carpet with Rémy Martin At Cannes Film Festival

Rémy Martin continued its longtime partnership with the Cannes Film Festival by hosting stars on the prestigious red carpet in Cannes, France.

On Saturday, May 16, Jeremy Pope, Jay Ellis, and Christina Milian attended the festival as guests of the fine cognac brand.

Jeremy Pope Jay Ellis Christinia Milian

Rémy Martin has served as the official cognac sponsor of the Cannes Film Festival for more than 26 years, celebrating storytelling, artistry, and cultural influence through its continued partnership with the global film event.

Jeremy Pope Jay Ellis Christinia Milian

The brand said the collaboration reflects its longstanding commitment to cinema, craftsmanship, and creative excellence.