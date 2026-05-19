Rick Ross is downplaying any issues with Drake despite the Toronto star appearing to take aim at him on a track from his new album, Iceman.

Speaking with Page Six while promoting Luc Belaire Alcohol-Removed Rare Rosé, his upcoming album, Set in Stone, and his new book, Renaissance of a Boss, Ross said there is “nothing” going on between him and Drake.

Drake reignited speculation about tension between the two on the song “Make Them Pay,” where he raps, “Dog, I was aiding Ross with streams before Adin Ross had ever streamed.”

Ross did not directly respond to the lyric, but hinted that his next album will include diss tracks.

“It’s always diss tracks. You know Rozay,” he said. “That competitive spirit, to me, is what made Hip Hop what it was.”

The longtime collaborators previously teamed up on records including “Aston Martin Music,” “Stay Schemin’,” “Money in the Grave,” and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.” Their relationship reportedly soured during the 2024 feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, when Ross publicly sided with Lamar and later accused Drake of using ghostwriters on “Champagne Moments.”

Ross’ new album Set in Stone drops June 12.