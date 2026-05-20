The National Football League has officially announced that the 2028 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place in downtown Minneapolis.
Hosted in partnership with the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Sports and Events, the three-day event will center around U.S. Bank Stadium.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Minnesota has consistently delivered during major sporting events and emphasized the expected economic impact and fan experience the draft will bring to the region.
The announcement was made during the NFL Spring League Meeting in Orlando.
The event will feature the NFL Draft Experience, a free fan festival with interactive games, exhibits, autographs, merchandise, and photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Minneapolis will also host community events and the NFL Draft Entertainment Series presented by Bud Light.
Vikings Owner and President Mark Wilf called the draft an opportunity to showcase the energy and hospitality of Minneapolis-St. Paul.
Since moving to rotating host cities in 2015, the NFL Draft has become one of the league’s largest fan events. The 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh drew a record 805,000 attendees over three days.