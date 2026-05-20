21 Savage celebrated a full-circle moment in London on Sunday while attending Arsenal F.C.’s Premier League victory over Burnley at Emirates Stadium.

The Grammy-winning rapper, who was born in London, was seen cheering on Arsenal alongside acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee, English actor and musician Douglas Booth, and Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton during the match.

The appearance highlighted the growing crossover between global music culture and international football.

21 Savage has maintained a longtime connection to Arsenal dating back to his childhood in the UK, where he regularly watched matches with his father.

Following the resolution of his immigration case in 2023, the rapper returned to London for the first time in years to perform a sold-out headline show at The O2 Arena. During that visit, Arsenal honored him with a custom No. 21 jersey at Emirates Stadium ahead of the club’s Champions League victory over RC Lens.