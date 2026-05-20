4 Iconic Horror Movies That You Shouldn’t Miss

There are certain times when you feel like giving yourself an adrenaline rush, and what better way to do that than to watch a good old horror movie full of jump scares? I remember being scared out of my wits when I was a kid, while the whole family would get together to watch a movie.

But now I’ve developed an affinity for them.

Growing up, I watched some of the best scary flicks, which I watch even today, so that I can get that brilliant kick of nostalgia.

So, here are some iconic horror movies that you shouldn’t miss out on, so be sure to watch all of them.

Sinister

It would have been a crime not to mention Sinister before any other movie. In fact, The Science of Scare Project named it the scariest horror movie of all time, backed up by scientific research.

The movie follows a famous true-crime author, Ellison, who is experiencing writer’s block. He decides to move to a new house where a string of murders occurred, including one involving his family. After conducting his research, he becomes inspired to write a book about the murders.

As time passes, Ellison finds a mysterious box in the attic full of Super 8 films, and as he plays all of them, “sinister” details about the murders start unfolding until it’s his own family’s turn.

You have to watch the movie to see how brilliant it is. You can stream the movie on Netflix and Hulu, but you must watch it in one sitting without interruptions. And for streaming, I highly recommend using a reliable internet connection, such as Xfinity, for a seamless experience.

In fact, Xfinity internet prices hit the sweet spot when you’re looking for an affordable connection with breakneck internet speeds, giving you all the more reason to subscribe to it.

Midsommar

If you’re looking for something extremely unsettling, then you definitely need to watch Midsommar, which is one of Ari Aster’s masterpieces.

In it, a group of friends travels to Northern Europe to attend a Swedish midsummer festival. What seems harmless becomes one of the worst experiences of their lives.

If you have a weak stomach, I’d advise against it, but if you like a challenge, then you shouldn’t miss this movie. Plus, the movie was directed by the same director as Hereditary, so you’re definitely going to love this one.

The Conjuring

Known to be one of the most popular movies of all time, to the point that it evolved into the Conjuring Universe, you can’t call yourself a horror fan until you’ve watched this one.

The movie sticks to the “demon-entity bringing turmoil into a family’s lives” narrative, which is always interesting to watch.

Plus, they did an amazing job with the jump scares, which is why you will thoroughly enjoy watching this one. While I do think the series fell off after the first few movies, some of the ones I do recommend watching are The Conjuring 2, Annabelle: Creation, and Annabelle Comes Home.

The Black Phone

This one is a favorite because of its unique storyline. While it may lean a bit more towards the thriller side, it’s still an amazing movie to watch.

The movie revolves around a young boy named Finney who is kidnapped by a serial killer, notoriously known as The Grabber. He abducts young boys and keeps them in his basement before murdering them.

With only a disconnected black phone on the wall, Finney must survive and put an end to The Grabber. The best part is, the spirits of the previously murdered boys call Finney on the phone and guide him on how to kill The Grabber.

Definitely a must-watch.

This concludes the list of the iconic horror movies you shouldn’t miss. Here are a few honorable mentions you should check out as well: