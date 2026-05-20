adidas x Bad Bunny Launch Vivid Red Ballerina Sneaker

adidas Originals and Bad Bunny have introduced a new Vivid Red version of the adidas Ballerina silhouette, inspired by Puerto Rico’s Flamboyán trees as they bloom in late May.

Originally launched in 2025, the Ballerina quickly became one of adidas Originals’ standout low-profile sneaker releases. Inspired by the adidas Taekwondo model from the early 2000s, the design blends performance heritage with modern streetwear aesthetics.

The sneaker features premium suede overlays on the toe and heel, a streamlined shape, bungee cord laces, “Benito” branding near the Three Stripes, and a signature sizing tag referencing Bad Bunny’s previous adidas collaborations.

According to adidas, the Vivid Red colorway directly connects the silhouette to Puerto Rican identity and culture through the symbolism of the Flamboyán tree, which is widely associated with the start of summer on the island.

The sneaker has continued to gain global visibility after being worn by Bad Bunny during his sold-out Puerto Rico residency and appearing earlier this year at the Super Bowl. The Vivid Red edition was also included in adidas’ global World Cup campaign launched on May 7.

The adidas x Bad Bunny Ballerina in Vivid Red will release globally on May 30 for $120 through the CONFIRMED app, adidas.com, and select retailers.