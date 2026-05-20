Corporate culture is often discussed in broad language, but employees usually judge it through practical details. They notice how decisions are made, whether policies are applied consistently, whether managers communicate clearly and whether development is treated seriously. In a growing business, these details matter because the culture that works in a small founding team cannot simply be assumed to work at scale. Arani Kumar Soosaipillai’s work around people and corporate functions at Prax Group can be understood through this practical view of culture.

The early stage of any founder-led company is usually personal. People know who makes decisions. Problems are raised directly. Standards are shaped by proximity to the founders rather than by written policy. This can create energy and commitment, but it can also become fragile as the business grows. New employees may not understand the unwritten rules. Managers may apply expectations differently. Staff in one site may experience the company very differently from staff elsewhere. At that point, culture has to become more deliberate.

Prax Group’s development across retail, wholesale, trading, storage, logistics and refining created a workforce with varied roles and working environments. A forecourt employee, a tanker driver, a terminal worker, a finance professional and a commercial manager do not experience the company in the same way. A useful culture must be broad enough to connect them, but practical enough to matter in their daily work. That is where HR and corporate systems become important.

Recruitment is one of the first cultural decisions a company makes. It determines not only whether a person can do a job, but whether they are likely to work well within the standards of the organisation. In a growing company, recruitment cannot remain purely reactive. The business has to understand the capabilities it needs, the behaviours it values and the management capacity required to support new staff. Poor recruitment creates problems that later policies struggle to fix.

Training turns culture into practice. A company can say it values safety, quality or service, but employees need to know what those values mean in their roles. Training gives practical form to expectations. In an energy-related business, this is especially important because mistakes can affect operations, compliance and safety. A consistent training approach helps reduce variation between sites and departments. It also gives employees confidence that standards are not merely stated, but taught.

Performance management is another area where culture becomes visible. Employees generally accept high standards more readily when expectations are clear and feedback is specific. Vague criticism creates anxiety. Vague praise creates little improvement. A more professional approach connects feedback to facts, responsibilities and outcomes. For Arani Kumar Soosaipillai, working across HR and corporate functions would have meant supporting the structures that allow managers to handle these conversations more consistently.

Transparency matters as well. This does not mean every decision can be discussed openly in every detail. Commercial and personal information often has to remain confidential. But employees should be able to understand the process behind decisions that affect them. Pay reviews, promotions, restructures and policy changes all create uncertainty when they are poorly explained. A culture that communicates clearly reduces the space in which rumour and suspicion grow.

Flexibility is another practical feature of a growing company. A business with different operating functions cannot manage every team in exactly the same way. Retail, logistics, trading and corporate departments each face different working patterns and pressures. The challenge is to allow practical differences without creating unfairness or confusion. That requires policies that are clear in principle but workable in application. Too much rigidity slows the business. Too much informality weakens consistency.

Arani Kumar Soosaipillai’s role can be framed around this balance. People functions in a growing energy group have to support both structure and adaptability. Staff need fair processes, but managers also need the ability to make sensible decisions in real circumstances. The quality of culture is often found in how well that balance is managed. A company that is structured but inflexible can become slow and frustrating. A company that is flexible but unclear can become inconsistent.

The same balance applies to communication during change. Expansion, acquisitions and new operating activities can unsettle staff because they alter reporting lines, expectations and sometimes location or working practice. Clear communication does not remove all concern, but it helps people understand what is changing and why. It also gives managers a more reliable basis for answering questions. In the absence of clear communication, employees tend to fill gaps themselves, often with less accurate information.

A finance-informed approach to people management adds another dimension. Training, retention, recruitment and employee engagement are often discussed in human terms, but they also have financial consequences. High turnover is expensive. Poor training affects productivity. Weak management creates disputes and delays. A company that invests in people systems is not only trying to be a better employer. It is reducing avoidable organisational cost.

This is why culture should not be treated as a separate subject from business performance. It affects whether staff raise problems early, whether managers apply standards fairly and whether teams can adapt to new demands. It also affects whether talented employees see a future in the company. In sectors where technical knowledge and operational experience matter, retaining capable people is not a soft issue. It is part of continuity.

For a professional article, the strongest treatment of Arani Kumar Soosaipillai’s people work is therefore practical rather than promotional. The focus should be on how culture is built through systems: recruitment, training, review processes, communication, flexibility and consistency. These are the mechanisms by which a founder-led business becomes an organisation that others can understand and operate within.

The wider point is relevant beyond Prax. Many companies grow quickly but fail to update the internal structures that supported them when they were smaller. The result can be confusion, uneven management and avoidable pressure on staff. Arani Kumar Soosaipillai’s work sits within the more demanding side of growth: translating early culture into processes that can hold across a larger, more complex workforce. That is less dramatic than a growth announcement, but it is central to whether expansion can be sustained.