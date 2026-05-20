The BET Awards 2026 nominations have officially arrived, with Cardi B leading the field with six nominations.

Cardi B earned nominations including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year for AM I THE DRAMA?, Viewers’ Choice for “Outside,” and Best Collaboration for “Errtime Remix” featuring Jeezy and Latto.

Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist followed closely behind with five nominations each. Kendrick Lamar received recognition for tracks including “Chains & Whips” with Clipse and “luther” with SZA, while Mariah the Scientist earned nominations for HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY and her single “Burning Blue.”

Artists earning four nominations include Doechii, Doja Cat, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean, and Latto.

BET also introduced two new categories this year: the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award, recognizing cultural impact across fashion and digital media.

“BET Awards” 2026 airs live Sunday, June 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and multiple Paramount platforms.