When it comes to speaking their minds, Cam’ron and Mase have never been ones to hold back, and their latest take on relationships has social media buzzing.

During a recent episode of their It Is What It Is podcast, the Harlem duo used the ongoing headlines surrounding Cardi Bas a jumping off point to discuss why they steer clear of dating women from New York City. Cardi, who has remained a fixture in gossip circles from her early Love & Hip Hop days to her high profile relationship with Offset and more recently Stefon Diggs, once again found herself at the center of conversation following reports of tension between her and Diggs.

A video that recently surfaced showing what appeared to be a heated exchange between the two added fuel to the narrative, and Cam did not hesitate to connect it to a broader perspective.

Cam’ron and Ma$e say Cardi B is the PERFECT example of why they don’t date women from New York after watching a video of her arguing with Stefon Diggs and explaining how NY women act 😭💀👀



“My man was fighting his girl like a real fight and she kept hitting him and he punched… pic.twitter.com/763uhs0zRu — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) May 19, 2026

“To be totally honest with you… and Cardi B is dope, sexy, personality, everything. But this is why I don’t deal with women from New York. I just don’t,” Cam said, as Mase laughed alongside him.

Mase, clearly on the same page, backed the sentiment while acknowledging he initially held back.

“I was gon’ bring that up, but I didn’t want to line step,” he added. “Guys from New York don’t date girls from New York. They just don’t, ’cause they know what they about to say is not gonna be good. Girls from New York will punch you in your mouth as a guy.”

Cam doubled down on the point, while also making sure to draw a line.

“And want you to hit them back,” he said, before clarifying that he was not promoting any form of domestic violence.

The comments, while clearly rooted in personal opinion, have sparked plenty of debate online, especially given Cardi’s larger than life personality and her openness about her relationships.

As for where things stand between Cardi and Diggs, that remains unclear. Some reports suggest the relationship has hit another rough patch, while others point to recent sightings of the two together, fueling speculation that they may have either reconciled or never fully separated.

Either way, the conversation around Cardi B rarely stays quiet for long, and once again, her name has become the center of a much bigger discussion.