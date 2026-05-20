A terrifying scene unfolded Tuesday evening in Lower Manhattan when a vehicle burst into flames and exploded just steps away from the iconic Charging Bull statue near Wall Street, sending pedestrians and tourists scrambling for safety during rush hour traffic.

According to the FDNY, emergency crews responded to the fire near Broadway and Stone Street around 5:42 p.m., directly outside the Metropolitan Transportation Authority headquarters at 2 Broadway. Video circulating online showed the vehicle engulfed in flames before suddenly erupting into a massive fireball that sent thick black smoke pouring through the Financial District skyline.

Witnesses near the scene could be heard screaming and running as the explosion intensified, with several clips capturing the moment the blast erupted beside one of New York City’s busiest tourist landmarks.

The MTA later confirmed that the burned vehicle belonged to the agency, though officials referred all additional questions to the FDNY as investigators continued working to determine the cause of the blaze. Authorities have not publicly indicated that the incident was suspicious, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters reportedly battled the flames for nearly 90 minutes before fully bringing the scene under control. Photos from the aftermath showed the charred shell of the vehicle sitting near storefronts and crowded pedestrian areas in the heart of Manhattan’s Financial District.

The location added another layer of intensity to the moment. The Charging Bull statue, installed in 1989 and widely recognized as a symbol of Wall Street and American finance, attracts thousands of tourists daily and sits in one of the most heavily trafficked sections of Lower Manhattan.

As videos of the explosion continue spreading across social media, investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire.