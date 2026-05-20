Drake and Kevin Durant are bringing humor to the sneaker world with a new promotional campaign tied to Durant’s latest Nike signature shoe, the KD 19.

"Normalize glazing the bros" — Drake



Drake and Kevin Durant link up in a new ad for KD's 19th signature Nike sneaker 👀 pic.twitter.com/DyxcwrBZym — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 20, 2026

The campaign centers around the upcoming NOCTA x Nike KD 19 collaboration and features Drake fully leaning into the role of Durant’s overenthusiastic supporter as the NBA superstar unveils a string of bizarre sneaker concepts before revealing the official retail design.

The commercial features several comedic moments:

The Cowboy Boot Hybrid: Durant first pulls out a wild orange-and-blue sneaker shaped like a cowboy boot. Drake instantly hypes it up, deadpan claiming it is “transcending the game” and joking, “you need a banjo for those”.

The Yeti Shoe: Next, Durant presents a ridiculous shoe completely covered in white fur. Drake doesn’t miss a beat, calling it the “abominable snowman” and claiming Durant is trying to “dominate the Alaskan market”.

The Reality Check: A skeptical Durant finally asks, “Are you a yes man, bro? Are you a real friend?”. Drake defends himself, insisting he is just unconditionally supporting his brother.

The “Candies” Reveal: Durant finally reveals the actual monochromatic capri blue retail version of the KD 19, nicknamed the “Candy’s”. Drake takes the praise to another level, shouting, “The Candy Man’s home! Did I just get a cavity? Someone call a dentist!”

Drake shared the commercial on Instagram alongside the caption, “Normalize glazing the bros,” a phrase that quickly spread online following the release of the video.

The ad also taps into Drake’s longtime acting background dating back to his years on the television series Degrassi: The Next Generation, with the rapper delivering exaggerated reactions throughout the sketch while Durant struggles to determine whether his friend is being supportive or simply agreeing with everything he says.

The rollout marks the latest collaboration between Nike, Durant, and Drake’s NOCTA brand as the companies continue blending basketball performance products with fashion-focused streetwear aesthetics.